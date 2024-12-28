Rutgers Football DB Antonio White Jr. enters Transfer Portal

Earlier today, Rutgers Football defensive back Antonio White Jr. has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

White Jr. originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in June 2023 as a member of the 2024 recruiting class, where he was the fourth highest ranked commitment that cycle.

White Jr. hailed from Parkview High School down in Lilburn, Georgia and chose the Scarlet Knights over 23 other offers from Auburn, UConn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, UNC, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and several others.

During his lone season as a Scarlet Knight, White appeared in one games versus Kansas State where he finished with one tackle. He will have four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on White and other Rutgers Football Transfer Portal news right here on The Knight Report!