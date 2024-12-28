Advertisement
Published Dec 28, 2024
Rutgers Football DB Antonio White Jr. enters Transfer Portal
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Earlier today, Rutgers Football defensive back Antonio White Jr. has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

White Jr. originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in June 2023 as a member of the 2024 recruiting class, where he was the fourth highest ranked commitment that cycle.

White Jr. hailed from Parkview High School down in Lilburn, Georgia and chose the Scarlet Knights over 23 other offers from Auburn, UConn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, UNC, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and several others.

During his lone season as a Scarlet Knight, White appeared in one games versus Kansas State where he finished with one tackle. He will have four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on White and other Rutgers Football Transfer Portal news right here on The Knight Report!

RUTGERS PLAYERS ENTERING THE PORTAL
POSITIONNAMEYEARS LEFTNEW SCHOOL

RB

Donovan Delaney Jr.

2

TBD

WR

Chris Long

1

Syracuse

WR

Thomas Amankwaa

2

Delaware

WR

Deondre Johnson

3

TBD

OT

Jasire Peterson

3

TBD

OT

Mozell Williams

3

TBD

OT

Cole Koslowski

3

TBD

DE

David Onuoha

2

TBD

DE

Wesley Bailey

1

Louisville

DE

Tyclean Luman

4

TBD

DT

Tycoolhill Luman

4

TBD

DT

Aaris Bethea

4

TBD

LB

Sam Gadie

2

TBD

LB

Timmy Hinspeter

2

UMass

CB

Fitzroy Ledgister

2

TBD

CB

Andrew Vargas

2

TBD

S

Antonio White Jr.

4

TBD

