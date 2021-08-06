Rutgers Football commits, targets to open season in 'Rumble on the Raritan'

The pandemic put a one-year halt on the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers’ home of SHI Stadium, but one of New Jersey high school football’s best series will make a return to Piscataway on Labor Day Weekend. Four games will be played on three consecutive days at the banks from September 3-5 with three Scarlet Knights commits opening their season at their future college home. Here are the three pledges along with a few 2023 and 2024 targets also kicking off their campaign at SHI Stadium.

Union City (NJ) squares off against Seton Hall Prep (NJ) on Friday September 3 at 2 p.m. Class of 2022 offensive line commit Nelson Monegro and 2023 pledge JaSiré Peterson will take the field versus 2024 defensive back target Jaylen McClain, who earned an offer from the Scarlet Knights following a camp in June. The Soaring Eagles went 3-3 in 2020, including a double overtime win over Hudson Catholic (NJ) and Rutgers 2022 offensive line commit Taj White in their season finale. They lost to Seton Hall Prep in a 49-22 final in Week 4.

Class of 2022 wide receiver commit Jovanni “JoJo” Bermudez and Cedar Creek (NJ) are slated to take the gridiron at the same time the next day against Willingboro (NJ). The two sides met last in the 2019 season opener, which the Pirates won 24-20. Bermudez concluded that season at SHI Stadium versus Hillside, which won in lopsided fashion 25-3.

A pair of 2023 targets in Don Bosco Prep (NJ) offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and St. Joseph Prep (PA) defensive lineman James Heard as well as 2024 Iona Prep (NY) defensive back target Ellis Robinson will also begin their season in Piscataway. Bisontis and Heard are four-star prospects. Heard and the Eagles are scheduled to battle St. Mary’s Ryken (MD) at 5 p.m. on Friday the 3rd while Bisontis and the Ironmen are set to play Robinson and Iona Prep at 5 p.m. on Saturday the 4th. Below is the full slate.