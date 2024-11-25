Rutgers Football Bowl Projections Following Week 13 of College Football

Despite the loss this past weekend, Rutgers Football is still bowl eligible for the second season in a row as they will be playing in the postseason.
Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have Rutgers in their way too early projections.
With that being said, let's take a look where the Scarlet Knights could end up this winter.
Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Texas Tech vs. Rutgers
(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)