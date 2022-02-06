Rutgers Football becomes first offer for 2024 New York DT Aaris Bethea

Rutgers Football has sent out quite a few new offers recently and one of those was to 2024 defensive tackle Aaris Bethea out of New York, who is considered one of the top prospects in the state for his class.

The Knight Report caught up with the 6-foot-2, 250-pound lineman to learn about the offer and where Rutgers stands in his recruitment.

“My coach called me into his office the other day and gave me the phone, it was Greg Schiano on Facetime and he told me about the offer,” Bethea told TKR. “It felt great to get the offer, especially considering it was my first one.”