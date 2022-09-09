“You can sense it,” Ahanotu said. “I don’t think anybody likes to get hit over and over. You can definitely get a feel for it.”

The Scarlet Knights shook up BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec as well as they hit him many times. Rutgers registered four sacks and had eight QB pressures.

“It was a great feeling to bring everything we trained for and display it in a game against another opponent. It was a great feeling,” defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu said. ”We got to showcase our work in front of everybody.”

Rutgers ran for 212 yards while holding Boston College to 29. When the Eagles tried to run the ball, a host of players in all white were in the backfield on almost every carry.

The offensive and defensive lines for Rutgers did well at helping to run the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense in the Scarlet Knights win at Boston College last week.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano mentioned in late August that the d-line can run 10-deep. Per Pro Football Focus, exactly 10 players got in along the defensive line.

“It’s great. Just like you said, people are rolling in and they’re fresh,” Ahanotu told TKR. “I don’t think o-lines like it when fresh d-linemen keep coming every single drive. It’s a great benefit and it’s great to see us coming together as a group.

“We’re just getting started. The group of guys we have is special. I’m happy that I can be a leader for them. We all learn from each other.”

On the other side of the ball, JD DiRenzo was a part of the unit that ran the ball down the Eagles’ throats. Rutgers won the game with a 12-play, 96-yard drive that featured all running plays but one, and the one attempt in the air fell incomplete. All 96 yards came on the ground as Rutgers took the lead late in the game.

“Definitely, with all the hard work we put in during the offseason, to get that result was great,” DiRenzo said. “That’s hard-nosed football. We got stronger as the game went on and ran the ball better.”

DiRenzo wasn’t gassed at all, and that’s a credit to strength and conditioning coach Jay Butler and his staff. Being prepared and conditioned played a major factor in Rutgers wearing down BC in trenches.

“I don’t think coach Butler gets enough praise for the job he does in the offseason,” DiRenzo said. “It’s no secret who was the better conditioned team. I’ve never felt more in shape and conditioned in a game before. In that 12-play drive, I wasn’t breathing heavily or anything.”

Rutgers will look to keep the train moving when it takes on Wagner on Saturday.

“We’re excited to take that momentum and put it into practice this week and show it off against Wagner,” DiRenzo said. “

“We just have to focus on ourselves and get better,” Ahanotu added.