With Oregon and Washington likely the next two program set to join the Big Ten Conference, now is a good of time as ever to see Rutgers Football and Basketball's All-Time records against both programs.

Similar to UCLA and USC, Rutgers has also never faced off against Oregon on the gridiron. With the way the schedule makers have set forth some of the future schedules, it wouldn't be too shocking to see the Ducks on the Scarlet Knights early on in their Big Ten tenure.

According to sports-reference, Oregon and Rutgers have met on the hardwood twice with each program winning a game. The Ducks won the most recent matchup between the two back during the 1986-87 season by a score of 78-59 inside of McArthur Court (OR).

Now we don't know the exact dates of these games, but there are some more recent connections between the two programs as Oregon landed two formers Scarlet Knights in recent history in Eugene Omoruyi (2019 offseason) and Jacob Young (2021 offseason) via the transfer portal. On top of that, the two programs tried to schedule a game for the 2021 season at Mohegan Sun Arena (CT) for the 2021 season, but the Ducks ended up backing out due to an uptick in COVID cases.