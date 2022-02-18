Rutgers Football asst. Fran Brown is set to become Georgia DBs coach

Just when you thought it was over, the college football coaching carousel stepped on Rutgers once again as secondary coach Fran Brown is now headed elsewhere. The now former Scarlet Knights defensive back coach is set to take the same position with the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Brown has been on staff with the Scarlet Knights since Schiano's return to the banks back in the offseason prior to the 2020 season.

Since joining the Scarlet Knights staff, Brown helped the Scarlet Knights see a big uptick in recruiting, especially in his native area of South Jersey.

Some of the notable recruits he has helped Rutgers land include.....

WR Amarion Brown (Four-star)

DE Kenny Fletcher (Four-star)

LB Khayri Banton (Four-star)

LB Moses Walker (Four-star)

LB Tyreem Powell (flip from VT)

LB Anthony Johnson (Four-star)

DB Alijah Clark (Four-star)

DB Malachi Melton (flip from Purdue)

Along with being a solid recruiter, Brown has also helped develop the Rutgers secondary, a unit that has seen its struggles before Schiano's arrival in December of 2019.

"Rutgers gained 19 turnovers in 2020, most in a season since 2012, and 10 more than forced the previous season. That included at least one takeaway in eight games, multiple in four games and at least four two times. Helped the team establish a +5 turnover margin, its best in a Big Ten season."

