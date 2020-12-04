TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football all set to take on Penn State this weekend

“As you watch Penn State on film they are a very talented team,” Head Coach Greg Schiano said when looking towards the game during his Monday presser. “Defensively they run very, very well and offensively it kind of looks like they are kind of hitting their stride. It’ll be a big challenge, good to have it at home and I’m looking forward to it.”

Saturday’s matchup against Penn State represents a big opportunity for Rutgers as they seek to defeat Penn State for the first time since the Ronald Reagan administration.

However, despite the bad blood between the two fanbases Schiano does not see a rivalry between the programs and admits the Scarlet Knights will have to do their part in order to make one possible.

“We’re not Penn State’s rival and that’s clear,” Schiano said. “And the reason is we haven’t given them a reason to make us their rival.”

In addition, Rutgers will look to start creating a true recruiting battle with Penn State as whether it was Saquon Barkley, Saeed Blacknall, Jason Cabinda, or Mike Gesicki the Scarlet Knights have lost out on some high-quality recruits over the years to Happy Valley.

“When rivalries develop it’s because there’s great contests on the field,” Schiano continued. “There’s great recruiting battles and that’s why so many rivalries are regional because you recruit the same kids and you have great games and it grows over time.”

Schiano will also look to join a pantheon that includes Dick Anderson and George Foster Sanford as the only Rutgers coaches who have defeated the Nittany Lions.

Furthermore, as a Coatesville, Pennsylvania native running back Aaron Young comes into this game with a little added incentive as well.

“It definitely brings something to the table. It’s the home state school,” Young said. “I’m looking forward to it. I know some of the kids on the team from the recruiting process.”