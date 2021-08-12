The first Rivals250 for the 2023 class was released on Monday and while Rutgers’ lone commit in the class in Union City (NJ) product JaSiré Peterson isn’t part of the pack, several of the staff’s targets are.

Head coach Greg Schiano and company have thus far extended a total of 56 offers to rising juniors, 31 of which are in the initial release.

In the rankings are seven five stars, all graded at 6.1 as prospects 8-34 are 6.0, 35-126 are 5.9s and the rest sit at 5.8.

Below are the 31 prospects the Scarlet Knights have offered, two of whom have committed elsewhere and others have already narrowed their choices down to just a few schools.