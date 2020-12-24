Rutgers Football continues to be active with the transfer portal as former Temple offensive lineman David Nwaogwugwu has announced his transfer to Rutgers.

The New York native is a former DeWitt Clinton High School (NY) product who chose the Temple Owls out of high school as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. He chose the Owls over one other offer from UCF.

