Rutgers Football adds Temple transfer OL David Nwaogwugwu
Rutgers Football continues to be active with the transfer portal as former Temple offensive lineman David Nwaogwugwu has announced his transfer to Rutgers.
The New York native is a former DeWitt Clinton High School (NY) product who chose the Temple Owls out of high school as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. He chose the Owls over one other offer from UCF.
During his time at Temple, Nwaogwugwu redshirted his freshman year in 2018, added 65-pounds the following offseason per OwlSports.com, appeared in six game as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and played in four games this past season, making one start at right tackle.
Nwaogwugwu will join an offensive line room that struggled over the past few years, but saw some improvement in year one under O-Line coach Andrew Aurich this past season.
With former right tackle Reggie Sutton most likely staying at guard, look for Nwaogwugwu to battle Brendon Bordner for the starting right guard spot.
