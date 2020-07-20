Former South Jersey and three-star recruit Aaron Lewis, who originally signed with Michigan, has announced his plans to transfer to Rutgers Football.

As a member of the Class of 2020, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end was ranked as the number 17 overall prospect in New Jersey as well as the 35th overall ranked strong side defensive end.

