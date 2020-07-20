Rutgers Football adds South Jersey transfer DL Aaron Lewis
Former South Jersey and three-star recruit Aaron Lewis, who originally signed with Michigan, has announced his plans to transfer to Rutgers Football.
As a member of the Class of 2020, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end was ranked as the number 17 overall prospect in New Jersey as well as the 35th overall ranked strong side defensive end.
Lewis earned 20 total scholarship offers, but in the end he chose the Wolverines over the Scarlet Knights and many others back in June of 2019.
Just a little over a year later, Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal before even stepping foot on campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In the past most transfers would usually have to sit out a year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, there’s a good chance he could be declared immediately eligible since he’s transferring much closer to home.
