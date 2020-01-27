Rutgers Football adds PWO commit in East Orange ATH Montgomery
Following a productive recruiting weekend, the Scarlet Knights have picked up a new 2020 preferred walk-on commitment in East Orange (NJ) athlete Nasir Montgomery.
Montgomery earned his first Power Five offer from the Chris Ash staff in February of 2019 to go with scholarships from Boston College, Buffalo, Kent State, Massachusetts, Monmouth, Morgan State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. The journey since his offer from the Mountaineers was uneasy to say the least, however.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder saw an unusual slide down the wish list of a majority of the aforementioned programs and a senior season-ending lower-leg injury didn’t help his cause, but he'll be playing collegiate football in Piscataway come spring.
He concluded his 2018 campaign with 20 passing touchdowns and over 1,500 yards through the air paired with more than 800 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in just 10 contests. He had 410 yards and five touchdowns on 30-of-48 passing with 155 yards and two touchdowns rushing prior to his injury this past fall.
Montgomery additionally ran winter and spring track as a sophomore and junior. He partook in the 400-meter hurdles as well as the 400 and 200-meter dash on the oval along with field events in the high jump and javelin.
The two-sporter is the second recent PWO commitment for the Scarlet Knights as Paramus Catholic (NJ) alumnus Tahshawn Brinson announced last week that he would be transferring from Stony Brook back to his home state of New Jersey.