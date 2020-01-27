Following a productive recruiting weekend, the Scarlet Knights have picked up a new 2020 preferred walk-on commitment in East Orange (NJ) athlete Nasir Montgomery.

Montgomery earned his first Power Five offer from the Chris Ash staff in February of 2019 to go with scholarships from Boston College, Buffalo, Kent State, Massachusetts, Monmouth, Morgan State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. The journey since his offer from the Mountaineers was uneasy to say the least, however.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder saw an unusual slide down the wish list of a majority of the aforementioned programs and a senior season-ending lower-leg injury didn’t help his cause, but he'll be playing collegiate football in Piscataway come spring.