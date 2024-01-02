Along with landing Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis , Rutgers Football has also landed his brother and fellow Golden Gophers wide receiver transfer Dino Kaliakmanis .

Out of high school, Dino was ranked as a 5.7, three-star from Antoich, Illinois where he ended up committing to Minnesota over offers from programs such as Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Northern Illinois and Toledo.

During his time in Minnesota, Kaliakmanis played in five games over three seasons. He did not record a single reception in any of those games, He will also have two years remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.