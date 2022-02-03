Rutgers Football adds James Madison DC Corey Hetherman to staff
Rutgers Football's search for their 10th assistant coach has come to an end today as the program announced that former James Madison Defensive Coordinator / Defensive ends coach Corey Hetherman has been hired to become the Scarlet Knights' next linebackers coach.
Hetherman was recently named the 2021 AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year.
