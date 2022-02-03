 TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football adds James Madison DC Corey Hetherman to staff
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-03 08:34:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football adds James Madison DC Corey Hetherman to staff

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football's search for their 10th assistant coach has come to an end today as the program announced that former James Madison Defensive Coordinator / Defensive ends coach Corey Hetherman has been hired to become the Scarlet Knights' next linebackers coach.

Hetherman was recently named the 2021 AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year.

