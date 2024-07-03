Scullion is coming to Rutgers to be the team’s kickoff specialist, as he will replace another Ireland native and recently signed New York Giants kicker Jude McAtamney .

Rutgers Football has added a new name to the roster today as kicker Jack Scullion from Ireland took to social media to announce he is committing to the Scarlet Knights.

Scullion has been working with Tadhg Leader who is the founder of Leader Kicking, a group that is pushing to help create a pathway for Irish athletes to make it in American Football. As of now, the biggest name to come from the group is Charlie Smyth, who is currently signed with the New Orleans Saints.

While Scullion will be new to American Football, he has been playing Gaelic Football all his life as he's the goalkeeper for Lavey and the U20s for Derry. He will join Rutgers with three years of eligibility remaining.