Rutgers Football adds Hun School 2025 LB John Insinga to Recruiting Class

Rutgers Football added a new name to its 2025 recruiting class today on National Signing Day as Hun School linebacker John Insinga has announced that he will sign with the Scarlet Knights.

Little bit of an under the radar type of prospect, Insinga hails from Greenwich, Connecticut and was committed to the University of Richmond before flipping to Rutgers on Wednesday morning.

This past season, Insinga helped lead the Hun School to a 9-1 record and finished with 82 total tackles (55 solo), 10 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and one of those was taken to the house for a touchdown.

On top of all that, he has some impressive testing numbers, clocking in a 4.62, 40-yard dash and and 9.2 broad jump.

Stay tuned to TKR for more details.