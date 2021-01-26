TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football adds 2021 Florida QB Gavin Rupp as latest PWO addition

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pro-style quarterback hails from the Berkeley Prep School (FL), a school that Rutgers coaching staff is very familiar with, as Greg Schiano's sons played there and he also was a volunteer assistant coach there back in 2014-2015.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Rutgers Football landed another preferred walk-on commitment in the 2021 recruiting cycle as quarterback Gavin Rupp announced his decision.

Rupp offered a quick statement on Twitter after his announcement, thanking everyone for helping to get him to where he is today.

"I would like to thank God, my family, friends, coach Ciao, coach Garcia, and all of my coaches and teammates for everything that they've helped me achieve," Rupp said in a tweet. "Also thank you coach Schiano, coach Gleeson and the Rutgers Football staff for the opportunity to pursue my dream. #CHOP"

The Florida native is the sixth PWO commit in Rutgers' 2021 recruiting class and chose the Scarlet Knights over scholarship offers from East Tennessee State, Gardner-Webb and Tennessee-Martin.

Stay tuned for more on Rupp and Rutgers Football right here on The Knight Report!

