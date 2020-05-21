The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team has added another commitment to the class of 2021 as Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO) lineman Gus Zilinskas has announced his commitment to the program.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound prospect is listed in the Rivals.com database as a defensive tackle but it appears he may get his shot with the Scarlet Knights on the other side of the ball as an offensive lineman.

Zilinskas picked up an offer from Rutgers earlier this month and things progressed quickly as he recently competed a virtual tour of the campus with the coaching staff.

“I think the coaching staff is very authentic,” said Zilinskas. “I had a great half-hour conversation with coach Schiano and I’ve talked with coach Panagos four or five times already.

“I also had the chance to speak with offensive line coach Andy Aurich as he was the one who walked me around the facility during my first WebEx meeting. It was great to learn more about the campus and the staffs plan to build the program back up.”

Zilinskas choose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Army, Colorado State, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, UNLV, Wyoming and Yale to name a few.

He becomes the 17th commitment in the class of 2021 and the eight out of state commit.