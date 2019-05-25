Rutgers first to offer 2022 South Jersey QB Devin Kargman
The Scarlet Knights staff seems to like a certain family from South Jersey.They recruited 2019 Woodrow Wilson (NJ) quarterback Nick Kargman before he committed to Western Michigan this past winter ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news