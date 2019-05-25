News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-25 21:28:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers first to offer 2022 South Jersey QB Devin Kargman

Kno58wypiipoxypxgkg8
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

The Scarlet Knights staff seems to like a certain family from South Jersey.They recruited 2019 Woodrow Wilson (NJ) quarterback Nick Kargman before he committed to Western Michigan this past winter ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}