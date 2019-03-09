Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers first offer for 2020 Texas defensive lineman Ashton Wright

Zdg8hb478ed28iletmff
HUDL
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

The Scarlet Knights made another dream come true late last month when they offered 2020 Sunnyvale (TX) defensive end Ashton Wright. The offer is the first for Wright, who is being recruited by Rutg...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}