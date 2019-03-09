Rutgers first offer for 2020 Texas defensive lineman Ashton Wright
The Scarlet Knights made another dream come true late last month when they offered 2020 Sunnyvale (TX) defensive end Ashton Wright. The offer is the first for Wright, who is being recruited by Rutg...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news