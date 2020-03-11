“As a college basketball fan I understand why they are doing this from a safety standpoint but it’s really depressing to think about,” Rutgers University student and member of The Riot Squad Ryan O’Connor said. “It’s not going to feel like the NCAA Tournament without the atmosphere there and since I was considering going to one of the games, whether it be Rutgers playing or not, I’m kind of bummed out I won’t be able to do that now.”

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced by NCAA President Mark Emmert that due to the Coronavirus epidemic, all championship events, including the Division I Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments, will take place only with essential staff and limited family in attendance.

With the Rutgers men’s basketball team expected to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991, the news comes as a crushing blow considering everything both the program and fans endured throughout the years in order to get to this point.

“As a Rutgers fan, I think it’s really ironic that we’re having a historic season and we’re set to break a 29 year drought of not making the NCAA Tournament and all of a sudden this disease comes around and threatens everything this season has led to,” O’Connor said. “You can’t get anymore Rutgers then that, complete RU Screw.”

Along with O’Connor, fellow Rutgers student and Riot Squad member Andrew Galvach is also heartbroken over the NCAA’s decision.

“I’m devastated by it because depending on where Rutgers was going to be seeded I was planning on going and as a general fan the excitement in the arenas really adds an extra dimension to these games,” Galvach said. “I know it’s for good reason but it will certainly be difficult to watch college basketball be played in empty arenas.”

As an alum who works for Barstool Sports and is a die hard Rutgers basketball supporter, TJ Hitchings feels it is ironic something like this would happen the year Rutgers got to be a part of the big dance.

“I think in a messed up way it’s classic Rutgers,” Hitchings said. “I love this school with all my heart but it just makes too much sense that the first time Rutgers makes the tournament in 29 years the whole world falls apart.”

While the news should come as no surprise considering the steps all of the major sports have taken within the last few days/weeks in regards to trying to prevent the spread of the virus, the reality that March Madness will be played without fans in the arenas comes as unfortunate news for everybody involved.

“As a lifelong fan who’s frankly only dreamed of this moment for almost 30 years, it’s heartbreaking,” 30 year Rutgers basketball season ticket holder Brian Kelley said. “But as a healthcare professional (hospital pharmacist), I understand the need and desire to preserve the public’s health. The NCAA’s decision doesn’t diminish what Rutgers basketball has and can accomplish this year.”

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board