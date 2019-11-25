Not a premium subscriber? Check out our two holiday promos to either get a FREE $50 gift card to the Rivals Shop or a FREE $75 Adidas gift card -- CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

It seems like Rutgers Football fans have officially had enough of athletic director Pat Hobbs. The complaints started on Sunday afternoon when Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports broke the news that negotiations between Rutgers and Greg Schiano have broke down and that Schiano is no longer considered a candidate. The fan known as Rutgers Nation started the petition on Sunday night and it already has over 500 signatures.

Here's a look at the description of the petition on Change.org:

“After suffering through Pat Hobbs’s terrible first hire, Chris Ash, for three years, he sabotaged the perfect hire. Greg Schiano would have delivered instant credibility and excitement to a program that has become the doormat of the Big Ten under Hobbs’s watch. The Athletics Department continues to find itself navigating abuse scandals, and Pat even had the audacity to verbally assault a reporter from the Star Ledger. Pat must go. He is an incompetent leader. Rutgers nation has lost confidence and trust in him.”

It is very unlikely that this petition will force Rutgers to let go of Pat Hobbs, but with enough signatures it could catch the attention of the right people.