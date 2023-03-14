Top-seeded Rutgers had its season come to a disappointing end as it lost to eighth-seeded Hofstra 88-86 in overtime in the first round of the NIT at Jersey Mike's Arena.

It was an old-fashioned shootout that went down to the wire between the Scarlet Knights and the Pride. However, the difference was Tyler Thomas as he made a jumper to put Hofstra up 88-86 with 9.2 seconds left in overtime. The Pride also had a strong offensive showing as it finished shooting 57 percent from the field, led by Thomas who scored 25 points on 11-18 shooting.

Caleb McConnell appeared to be the difference as he flushed home back-to-back baskets to put Rutgers up 74-69 with 27.5 remaining in the second half. However, Hofstra answered with a 5-0 run to tie the game at 74 with 2.2 seconds left.

After trailing 56-53 about halfway through the second half, Rutgers answered with a 9-0 run to take a six-point lead with 7:54 remaining.

Following a basket from Hofstra, Rutgers was able to use a 6-0 run to take a 46-38 lead early in the second half. However, Hofstra just kept chipping away and used a 7-0 run to take a 56-53 lead with 11:45 left.

It was a historic day for McConnell as he ended his collegiate career passing Eddie Jordan on the all-time steals list for Rutgers basketball with 221. He also finished the day with 13 points and five rebounds.

As a team, Rutgers shot 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. Cam Spencer led the way with 22 points on 8-16 shooting and went 6-11 from three and pulled down eight rebounds along with five assists.

Derek Simpson added 19 points on 8-16 shooting and dished out four assists. Cliff Omoruyi had 14 points and four rebounds.

Darlinstone Dubar tallied 17 points and five rebounds for the Pride while Aaron Estrada had 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Jaquan Carlos pitched in 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Despite Rutgers leading for most of the first half, Hofstra was able to keep fighting back and even tied the game at 30 with 4:07 left. However, the Scarlet Knights followed that up with a 10-3 run before going into halftime up 40-35.

Rutgers got out to a hot start defensively as it forced four turnovers in less than four minutes and jumped out to a 9-2 lead. The Scarlet Knights took their largest lead of the first half following a layup from Derek Simpson to put them up 14-4 before Hofstra answered back with a 5-0 run.

Spencer led Rutgers in the first half with 16 points on 6-10 shooting and went 4-6 from three. The Scarlet Knights finished the half shooting 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

Dubar led Hofstra in the first half with nine points on 4-8 shooting as his team shot 52 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.