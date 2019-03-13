Rutgers falls in first round of Big Ten Tournament to Nebraska
The 12th-seeded Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to 13th-seeded Nebraska, 68-61, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night at the United Center.
A 15-0 run by Nebraska and a scoring drought of over five minutes late in the game did Rutgers in. The Scarlet Knights let the game slip away due to turnovers -- 22 of them -- a season-high.
The Cornhuskers ended the game on a 22-7 burst.
It was a disappointing end to an otherwise season full of hope and promise that saw Rutgers, with a youthful roster, win seven games in league play.
Nebraska, with only six scholarship players available, advances to play fifth-seeded Maryland on Thursday at about 3:00 p.m.
THE GOOD -- SHOOTING INSIDE THE ARC
In the first half, Rutgers was 0-for-5 on 3-pointers, but 10-of-14 on everything else including starting out 9-for-10 on field goals coming inside the arc. Rutgers shot 53 percent as a whole in the first half yet trailed by one. It finished shooting 49 percent (24-of-49). Rutgers totaled 18 assists.
REBOUNDING
The Scarlet Knights had a distinct size advantage (more on that later) against Nebraska and they were able to out-rebound them by a wide margin, 36-23. Myles Johnson was a beast inside, notching his fourth double-double of the season and second against Nebraska with 11 points and 11 boards. He also recorded three assists.
THE BAD - TURNOVERS
If it weren’t for some sloppy play, Rutgers could have had a much larger lead in the first half. The Scarlet Knights held an eight point advantage at 12-4 which prompted a timeout by Nebraska coach Tim Miles, but turnovers kept the Cornhuskers in the game. Rutgers 11 alone in the first half and they were either arrant passes, charges, steals, or just mishandled balls. Nebraska scored 11 points off those miscues and took its first lead at 23-21 with 1:56 remaining in the opening half and led by one, 26-25, at the break. The Scarlet Knights let the Cornhuskers hang around and rutgers ended up with 22.
FOUL TROUBLE
Caleb McConnell, Eugene Omoruyi, and Montez Mathis all fouled out for Rutgers, which committed 25 penalties in the contest.
GAME BALL -- EUGENE OMORUYI
Nebraska has a depleted lineup with just six scholarship players and two walk-ons for a variety of reasons, and Omoruyi took advantage of the lack of size as well and posted a team-high 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting with five assists and three rebounds.
Rutgers ends its season with a 14-17 overall record and 7-14 in Big Ten play.