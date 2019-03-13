The 12th-seeded Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to 13th-seeded Nebraska, 68-61, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night at the United Center.

A 15-0 run by Nebraska and a scoring drought of over five minutes late in the game did Rutgers in. The Scarlet Knights let the game slip away due to turnovers -- 22 of them -- a season-high.

The Cornhuskers ended the game on a 22-7 burst.

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise season full of hope and promise that saw Rutgers, with a youthful roster, win seven games in league play.

Nebraska, with only six scholarship players available, advances to play fifth-seeded Maryland on Thursday at about 3:00 p.m.

