NOTE: This post will be updated with NIT information.

The Rutgers men's basketball did not hear its name called during CBS' Selection Show for the NCAA Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights were searching for their third-straight trip to the Big Dance, which would have been a program best. Rutgers was the the second First 4 Out per the committee.

Rutgers finished the year with an overall record of 19-14 including the Big Ten Tournament and went 10-10 in the Big Ten play during the regular season. The Scarlet Knights, as the No. 9 seed, defeated eighth-seeded Michigan in the first round before being knocked out by top-seeded Purdue in the quarterfinals.

Rutgers notched its fourth winning season in a row. Rutgers notched its fourth winning season in a row and wound up 40th in the NET and 35th on KenPom. Rutgers tallied 10 wins between Quad 1 and Quad 2 combined.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights played in the First Four and fell to Notre Dame in a double-overtime thriller in Dayton, OH.

Stay tuned on The Knight Report as we will have tons of coverage on this year’s tournament.