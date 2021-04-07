Rutgers extends offer to Rivals 4-star 2023 ATH Harbor
The Scarlet Knights offered a number of prospects in the 2023 Rivals100 in the past two weeks and Archbishop Carroll (DC) product Nyckoles Harbor was part of the pack.The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Rivals...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news