Rutgers Evens Series with 7-1 Win Over Nebraska-Omaha

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were shutout for the first time this season Friday night but rebounded with a convincing win over the Nebraska-Omaha Maveric yesterday afternoon to even the series at a game apiece.

Left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick got the start and win for the Rutger Scarlet Knights. The hard-throwing southpaw had his best outing of the season after struggling in three of his first four starts as he pitched five innings allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and six strikeouts.

Reliever Garrett French came in relief in the bottom of the sixth and threw well against the Mavericks offense. French threw two innings allowing one hit, no runs one walk and two strikeouts. Justin Sinibaldi, Nate McLain and Parker Scott recorded the final six outs of the game.

The Rutgers offense had a much better game on Saturday after only having three hits on Friday as they scored seven runs on 15 hits against the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks pitching staff.

Designated hitter Garrett Callaghan had his best game as a Scarlet Knight. The former D3 transfer went 3-4 in the game including a home run, one walk and two RBIs. Evan Sleight also went 3-4 in the win over Nebraska-Omaha with a double and walk.

Fifth-year senior and shortstop Danny DiGeorgio went 1-2 at the plate as he drew two walks and drove in a run. Richie Schiekofer continues to rip the ball as he went 2-5 with a double and Tony Santa Maria hit his fourth home run of the season.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have a rubber match this afternoon where Hartford transfer RHP Nathan Florence will be on the mound for Rutgers in the series finale.

Right-handed pitcher Mark Timmins will get the start for the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks in the series finale. The Mavericks have not won a series yet but will look to change that on Sunday. First pitch is at 12pm EST.



