"I loved it. It was great. There was so much energy,” Schiano said. “It's early. We had three practices and only one in pads, but every one of those practices was outstanding. The competition is outstanding and that's my big thing. The competition raises everyone's level, and then your team gets better. They're really competing, and they're having fun competing, and they're practicing smart. I think it's been a great start.”

Monday, head coach Greg Schiano talked about getting back out there, and he said he was pleased that the guys were flying around and competing.

The Rutgers football team checked off three of 15 total practices in the spring last week. It was the Scarlet Knights’ first spring ball sessions since 2019.

From here on out until May 20, the day of the Scarlet-White game, every practice will be in full pads. With pads and contact comes real football, and this is a time where players can not only show how much they’ve developed since the end of the 2020 season, but they can also improve over the course of the next few weeks as well.

Schiano mentioned last week that spring practice is a vital time for the early enrollees, and because there was no spring camp a year ago, it is important for the freshman class from last season, too.

“Now it's into week two, and there's going to be contact every day now in pads. I think we're going to learn a lot about what kind of strides guys have made in the offseason, and it's great to get our newcomers and the young guys integrated into what we're doing,” Schiano said

“Some of them are picking it up faster than others as they always do. Some are more physically prepared than others and that's just their background and training and their God given abilities, but it's really good to get them involved. I'm excited to get back out there tomorrow.”

Last week, TKR reported that the Spring Game would be at 7:00 p.m. and shown on BTN on May 20, and Rutgers announced that 5,000 season ticket holders and students would be able to attend.

While there is business to take care of up until then, the coaching staff, the players, and all of those involved are itching to play in front of some Scarlet Knights fans.

“I'm excited for that. I know the players are. We're all looking forward to that and by the end of spring I'm sure we'll be tired out and ready to go have the excitement of having some people watch us play,” Schiano said. “I'm also excited and very, very encouraged by what I'm hearing about next fall, and can't wait to unleash our crowd on the Big Ten. That's going to be a huge part of our home field advantage. Like I said I'm encouraged by what I'm hearing about as far as capacity and what we're going to be able to have in there. Keep our fingers crossed and hopefully things keep getting better with this virus and get that SHI Stadium back to being that home field advantage that I remember.”





Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board