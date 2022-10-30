Junior Nicole Doucette deflected the ball into the bottom right of goal during a scrambly play in front of the Rutgers net to provide what would end up being the winning tally, as Northwestern closed out Rutgers 2-1 in their opening game of the Big Ten Tournament. The goal came at 52:25 after forward Ella Hase had sent a centering pass towards the RU net, where Doucette provided the deflection that put the ball past Scarlet Knights goalkeeper Meagan McClelland. Things started off well for the Knights as junior Sara Brocious launched a lengthy crossing pass through the goalmouth to forward Riley Tiernan, who was breaking in on net from the left wing. Tiernan then made the left-footed kick towards the far post, and got the ball past Wildcats’ goalkeeper Mia Raben at 7:30 to give Rutgers the early 1-0 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qb3N0c2Vhc29uIHBvaW50cyBoaXQgZGlmZmVyZW50LiBUaGF0JiMz OTtzIGEgZ29yZ2VvdXMgZ29hbCDwn6SMPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlTmV2ZXJTdG9wP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VOZXZlclN0b3A8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby93bzA3S2VrdTNEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd28wN0tl a3UzRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSVVRHRVJTIFdPTUVO4oCZUyBTT0NDRVIg KEBSVVdTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlVX U29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2NzY5Mzg3MDY2NzkzOTg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Play then went up and down the pitch at a good pace, with opportunities being thwarted at both ends until the Wildcats found a scoring opportunity of their own. When senior Danika Austin set up midfielder Rowan Lapi, the senior shot one with her left foot from distance that appeared to fool McClelland. While the RU goalkeeper dove to make the save, it went past her on the right side to bring the game level, 1-1, at 21:29 into the first half. Both teams retired to the locker room with the game tied after the first 45 minutes. The Northwestern defense then clamped down on the Scarlet Knights in the second half and took control of the match. The Knights had difficulties clearing their own zone and could not mount an offensive threat. The Wildcats, conversely, made use of the many Rutgers turnovers to manufacture scoring chances of their own. Taking advantage of traffic in front of the Rutgers goal, Doucette crashed the net for Northwestern, where she tangled with Rutgers’ junior back Emma Misal. In fact, it appeared that the congestion in front of the net actually inhibited McClelland’s ability to step up and make the play, allowing for the go-ahead goal to go past her, making the score 2-1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41MyYjMzk7IHwgR09BTCEgJiMzOTtDYXRzIG9uIPCflJ0hPGJyPjxi cj4yLTEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xaT1BBbmN5TVUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MWk9QQW5jeU1VPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vcnRod2Vz dGVybiBTb2NjZXIgKEBOVVdTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTlVXU29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2Nzg0ODIxNjQ0MzI4OTYw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==