News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers dishes out first offer to 2021 St. Peter's Prep QB Bullock

Ee2dhrkc9xdx3iscuvty
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) is amid a special era at the quarterback position and the Scarlet Knights staff has taken notice.Brandon Wimbush, Johnathan Lewis and Maasai Maynor picked up offers from Rutge...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}