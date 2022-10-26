Rutgers' ‘D’ keeps improving, and now it must stop Minnesota's ground game
The Rutgers football team’s defense has continued to “chop their job”. Through seven games, Rutgers has a winning record since 2014 at 4-3, and a lot of that is because of the defense.
Rutgers ranks sixth in the country in rushing defense (87.4), seventh in total defense (283.9) and eighth on third down (.278). The unit ranks as the eighth-most improved nationally by total defense (-112.6), allowing 1.30 yards per-play less than in 2021.
“I think we’re locking in on our jobs and playing for one another,” defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu said after practice on Tuesday. “We take each week as one week and chop it up every day. We study film and take everything we learn and bring it out here at practice and execute as much as we can.”
Teammate and wide receiver Sean Ryan goes up against his own defense every day in practice. He sees first hand how much they work and how good they are.
“Our defense is poised. They’re confident in their job and do it full speed. No game is perfect, but you want to play with 100% effort and that’s what they do. It speaks volume throughout the country what our defense has been doing. They help us get better too.”
To Ahanotu, there’s still more left on the table.
“I think we’re just scratching the surface,” he said.
In order to obtain its fifth win of the year, Rutgers will have to try and tackle Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim has rushed 134 times for 796 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. That’s all with missing a game. He also has a whopping 15-straight 100-yard games on the ground dating back to the 2020 Outback Bowl. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Ibrahim's streak is the longest by any FBS player since Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott also posted a streak of 15 straight games over the century mark in 2014-15. During this span, Ibrahim has rushed 385 times for 2,175 yards and 28 touchdowns and is averaging 5.65 yards per rush and 145.0 yards per game with 13 catches for 91 yards.
The Golden Gophers want to run the ball, and it is up to the Scarlet Knights to stop them at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“It comes from how hard we practice. We have to swarm to the ball,” defensive back Christian Izien said. “No matter what you’re doing, you have to get to the ball carrier. It all translates to the game. I believe their running game has 15-straight 100-yard games. We have to stop him efficiently and effectively. We want to put the game in the quarterback’s hands.”
Added Ahanotu: “He’s a great back. He’s been playing for a long time and has a lot of experience under his belt. He runs hard, and we have to be a great defense and swarm to the ball.”
Izien is often tasked with coming down toward the line of scrimmage and helping out in the run game.
“Moving down to the nickel position, I’m closer to the box. I also can cover the slot,” Izien said. “I had the whole spring camp and training camp to adjust. I’m fine there. I play tough football, run to the ball, and tackle well.”
Ahanotu started out his college career at Minnesota. So did Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak. Harasymiak has guided the defense to new heights this year and is very detailed in his approach.
“He’s been preaching the same thing since he got here,” Izien said. “We have to play assignment football with toughness. We have to do our job and let the plays come to us.
“It’s not difficult when you remind each other before every drive to do their job before we go out. We pick up tendencies during the week and talk through the situations on the field of what might come up. We all listen and react.”
