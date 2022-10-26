The Rutgers football team’s defense has continued to “chop their job”. Through seven games, Rutgers has a winning record since 2014 at 4-3, and a lot of that is because of the defense.

Rutgers ranks sixth in the country in rushing defense (87.4), seventh in total defense (283.9) and eighth on third down (.278). The unit ranks as the eighth-most improved nationally by total defense (-112.6), allowing 1.30 yards per-play less than in 2021.

“I think we’re locking in on our jobs and playing for one another,” defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu said after practice on Tuesday. “We take each week as one week and chop it up every day. We study film and take everything we learn and bring it out here at practice and execute as much as we can.”

Teammate and wide receiver Sean Ryan goes up against his own defense every day in practice. He sees first hand how much they work and how good they are.

“Our defense is poised. They’re confident in their job and do it full speed. No game is perfect, but you want to play with 100% effort and that’s what they do. It speaks volume throughout the country what our defense has been doing. They help us get better too.”

To Ahanotu, there’s still more left on the table.

“I think we’re just scratching the surface,” he said.