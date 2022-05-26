Rutgers defeats Purdue in first round of Big Ten Tournament

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights started the Big Ten Tournament with a bang as they defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 10-3 in the first game of tournament.

Rutgers drew first blood with a leadoff home run but Purdue responded with a three-run second inning. Rutgers was able to tie the game in the bottom of the second but it stayed tied for a while. In the bottom of the seventh, Rutgers’ offense broke out and five runs in the inning. They also added two more runs in the eighth to cushion their lead even more.

Right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar got the start for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights but had another rough outing. Kollar threw 2.1 innings allowing six hits, three runs, no walks, and four strikeouts.

Redshirt-freshman Sam Portnoy came in relief for Kollar and did an excellent job of slowing down the Boilermakers’ offense. Portnoy pitched 2.2 innings allowing three hits, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Relief pitcher Garrett French also came in the game as he pitched well in his short appearance. French recorded four outs allowing two base runners but no runs. Rutgers closer Dale Stanavich picked up his first win of the season as he pitched 2.2 innings allowing two hits, no runs, no walks, and three strikeouts.

The Rutgers offense had a nice game at the plate as they scored ten runs on twelve hits and one home run. Third baseman Tony Santa Maria had a big game at the dish as he went 3-5 with an RBI infield single and two runs scored.

Designated hitter Evan Sleight had a productive game as he went 2-4 with a two-run double down the right-field line and a walk. Freshman infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer also went 2-4 in the win with a clutch two-out single to left field that drove in two more runs in the seventh.

Outfielder Mike Nyisztor continues to produce from the bottom of the Rutgers lineup. Nyisztor went 1-3 at the plate with a two-run double to tie the game in the second. Danny DiGeorgio went 1-3 with a walk and Ryan Lasko went 1-4 with a leadoff home run in the first and a base on ball.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be back on the diamond for their second game in the Big Ten Tournamen as they will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions Friday afternoon after the Iowa-Purdue elimination game. The first pitch of Rutgers versus Penn State is expected to start at 2pm EST on the Big Ten Network.