The Scarlet Knights offense did a pretty good job overall tonight, especially considering leading scorer Cam Spencer couldn't hit much of anything to start the game (1-of-7 to start). Luckily a couple of the other guys were able to pick up the slack as Cliff Omoruyi finished with a team high 16pts to go along with double digit performances from Aundre Hyatt (14pts), Paul Mulcahy (12pts), Aand Caleb McConnell (10pts). A solid performance overall from the offense as they used their size to manhandle Penn State down low, with nearly half their total points coming from the paint (32pts).

Also let's not forget that Rutgers played legit defense tonight, holding the nation's 11th best three-point shooting team (39.4% on the year) to just 4-of-26 from beyond the arc. On top of that, the Scarlet Knights also locked down the Big Ten's assist leader in Jalen Pickett too. It didn't matter who was on him, as Pickett was caught holding onto the ball too long on multiple possessions throughout the game, causing the Nittany Lions to take several questionable shot attempts late in the shot clock.

Overall another solid Q2 victory (third of the season so far) for the Scarlet Knights tonight, as they prepare for another tough one this weekend against a pesky Iowa team.