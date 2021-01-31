Rutgers defeats Northwestern to extend winning streak to three
Rutgers Basketball is officially on a winning streak, as they defeated Northwestern this evening by a score of 64-56 to win their third Big Ten game in a row.
It was once again a roller coaster start for the Rutgers offense as they went on a 17-4 run to start the game and ended that run with a 31-11 lead in the first 11 minutes of play. However it got pretty ugly after that as Northwestern went on a 13-0 run of their own and held Rutgers to zero field goals in the final 8:50 of the first half.
Luckily the Scarlet Knights defense did just enough in the final 20 minutes, holding the Wildcats to just 27 points and earning their sixth Big Ten Conference victory of the year.
This is Rutgers Basketball, whether you like it or not, it's a gritty team that can score in bunches at times, but in the end they rely on their defense and rebounding to win them games. They still have some flaws, but this was no pushover Northwestern team either. Overall another good win for the Scarlet Knights.
Below you can fine more on tonight's game, including the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Caleb McConnell gets the ball at the top of the key, does a quick hesitation and scores, all while using only his left hand.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome the current No. 21 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers to town for a Thursday night matchup inside the RAC. The game is set to tip-off at 9pm EST and will be televised on FS1.
