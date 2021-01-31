Rutgers Basketball is officially on a winning streak, as they defeated Northwestern this evening by a score of 64-56 to win their third Big Ten game in a row.

It was once again a roller coaster start for the Rutgers offense as they went on a 17-4 run to start the game and ended that run with a 31-11 lead in the first 11 minutes of play. However it got pretty ugly after that as Northwestern went on a 13-0 run of their own and held Rutgers to zero field goals in the final 8:50 of the first half.

Luckily the Scarlet Knights defense did just enough in the final 20 minutes, holding the Wildcats to just 27 points and earning their sixth Big Ten Conference victory of the year.