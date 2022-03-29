Rutgers DE Mike Tverdov raises eyebrows at Pro Day
Former Rutgers defensive end Mike Tverdov was all smiles after his Pro Day workout in front of scouts on Tuesday, and for good reason.
Tverdov, who measured in at 6-foot-3, and 266-pounds, had himself a solid day in front of NFL scouts.
"It was awesome being out here with the guys again and coming back. It was 11 weeks of non-stop training," Tverdov said. "I started on Jan. 3 right after we came back from the bowl game. This entire offseason I've had tunnel vision. My mentality was you have nothing to lose and everything to prove. I came here and I did what God wanted me to. I'm extremely thankful for everyone that got me here. I couldn't do this without them."
After being with the Scarlet Knights as a player since 2017 and being on campus for many years prior as his brother, Pete, also played at Rutgers, Tverdov couldn't believe his own Pro Day was here. Nonetheless, the Union, N.J. was ready.
"It's crazy. Life has a funny way of doing things. As Michael Jordan's trainer (Tim Grover) would say, 'There's no balance for those who are committed to winning'. You have to make sacrifices to win and that's something that this program has taught me and it's growing on me. It's a surreal feeling," Tverdov said. "You never think the day will come when you're doing our own pro day, but when it does you have to be ready. Thankful."
Tverdov recorded 28 reps of 225-pounds in the bench press, had a vertical jump of 35-inches, a broad jump of 9-feet, 6-inches, 40-yard dashes of 4.84 and 4.82 seconds, a 3-cone drill time of 7.19 seconds, and a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.19 seconds.
Among defensive ends at the NFL Scouting Combine, Tverdov would have been tops in the bench press, second in the 20-yard shuttle, fourth in the 3-cone drill, eighth in the vertical, and 14th in the 40-yard dash.
"The NFL is a freaky league. There's a lot of big guys that can move. I wanted to come in here around 265 pounds. I was 266 today," Tverdov said. "I wanted to lean out and make sure I ran well. With the feedback, I think I accomplished that. Now it's time to take a few days off and get rejuvenated, and then back to football shape. I feel good, I'm satisfied from today, now I have to build on it. The scouts seemed pleased, so fortunate to have had a good day."
After all the other positional groups went, it was finally Tverdov's turn to go through drills specifically for the defensive. He also did some edge rushing drills.
"In the drills they wanted me to stand up too. I had a couple drops at the end. They wanted to see my ankle mobility and my bending ability. I think I displayed that well. They were working us," Tverdov said. "It was only me and Julius (Turner), but it's going to be like that at the next level and you have to be ready for anything.
"We went towards the end which is frustrating because your adrenaline starts to drop, but you have to find that inner drive in you and that's what I did. I wasn't going to let my fatigue get the best of me. I finished strong. I felt like I was moving well."
When it comes to New Jersey, it's no secret that Tverdov has a lot of Jersey pride. It's one of the reasons why he stayed home and played his college football at Rutgers. Heading into the next level, Tverdov knows there are players that are more talented than him, but he will scrap and do anything it takes to make a play and win.
For his career, Tverdov racked up 130 total tackles (54 solo), including 19.5 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a blocked kick.
"It's everything. It's like the Saint Peter's coach said, these guys from Jersey are tough. We're not scared of anybody I don't care how big, fast, or small you are. You're gonna get this work when you line up across from us," Tverdov said. "That's the mentality we have as Jersey natives and it's something this program implements in our players. Just having that edge. It's what Jersey is about. Jersey is a bunch of working class people and we find a way to get things done.
"I'm blessed to be out here with my teammates one last time."
