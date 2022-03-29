Rutgers DE Mike Tverdov raises eyebrows at Pro Day

Former Rutgers defensive end Mike Tverdov was all smiles after his Pro Day workout in front of scouts on Tuesday, and for good reason. Tverdov, who measured in at 6-foot-3, and 266-pounds, had himself a solid day in front of NFL scouts. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE "It was awesome being out here with the guys again and coming back. It was 11 weeks of non-stop training," Tverdov said. "I started on Jan. 3 right after we came back from the bowl game. This entire offseason I've had tunnel vision. My mentality was you have nothing to lose and everything to prove. I came here and I did what God wanted me to. I'm extremely thankful for everyone that got me here. I couldn't do this without them."

After being with the Scarlet Knights as a player since 2017 and being on campus for many years prior as his brother, Pete, also played at Rutgers, Tverdov couldn't believe his own Pro Day was here. Nonetheless, the Union, N.J. was ready. "It's crazy. Life has a funny way of doing things. As Michael Jordan's trainer (Tim Grover) would say, 'There's no balance for those who are committed to winning'. You have to make sacrifices to win and that's something that this program has taught me and it's growing on me. It's a surreal feeling," Tverdov said. "You never think the day will come when you're doing our own pro day, but when it does you have to be ready. Thankful." Tverdov recorded 28 reps of 225-pounds in the bench press, had a vertical jump of 35-inches, a broad jump of 9-feet, 6-inches, 40-yard dashes of 4.84 and 4.82 seconds, a 3-cone drill time of 7.19 seconds, and a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.19 seconds. Among defensive ends at the NFL Scouting Combine, Tverdov would have been tops in the bench press, second in the 20-yard shuttle, fourth in the 3-cone drill, eighth in the vertical, and 14th in the 40-yard dash. "The NFL is a freaky league. There's a lot of big guys that can move. I wanted to come in here around 265 pounds. I was 266 today," Tverdov said. "I wanted to lean out and make sure I ran well. With the feedback, I think I accomplished that. Now it's time to take a few days off and get rejuvenated, and then back to football shape. I feel good, I'm satisfied from today, now I have to build on it. The scouts seemed pleased, so fortunate to have had a good day."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ETCDigaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pa2VU dmVyZG92OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pa2VUdmVyZG92OTc8 L2E+4oGpIGxvb2tpbmcgcHJldHR5IGdvb2QgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1J1dGdlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSdXRnZXJzPC9hPiBQcm8gRGF5IPCfkYAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NDaHk4Uno3T28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9jQ2h5OFJ6N09vPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU2Nhcmxl dCBLbmlnaHRzIHwgVGhlS25pZ2h0UmVwb3J0Lk5ldCAoQFJ1dGdlcnNSaXZh bHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnV0Z2Vyc1JpdmFs cy9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNjM1NjI4NTgyMTgzMzIyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK