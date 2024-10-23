Rutgers Culture Leaves Big Impression on 2026 Twins of NBA Veteran

The 6-foot-10 Ratliff and his twin brother, Adonis Ratliff , went on to watch a sublime 25-point debut explosion from prized 6-foot-9 freshman Ace Bailey, during the Scarlet Knights' 91-85 loss to St. John's in a recent exhibition game, shortly after the campus visit took place. Both players were impressed with Bailey's deft touch, oceanic deep 3-point range, and NBA-ready versatility.

Class of 2026 Stepinac (NY) forward Darius Ratliff entered his Rutgers visit well versed in the nationally recognized recruiting exploits of the staff. He was cognizant of suddenly sterling national visibility surrounding the now Top-25 program.

Yet it is not the Scarlet Knights' unique blend of star power and positional depth, that elicited a reaction from the Ratliff twins.

Instead, it was Rutgers' locker room culture which made the reverberating, lasting impression. Both players felt the love and genuineness from the coaching staff, players, and beyond.

"Getting to see the love and support from the coaching staff all the way down to the players and fans, that was special," Darius Ratliff said. "Seeing how much love and support the fans give their players. It is really just an all around great environment, with just an excellent group of people."

And so the Rutgers offer had special resonance to the twins, the sons of legendary and menacing NBA shot-blocker Theo Ratliff.