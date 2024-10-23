Advertisement

Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....

Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....

Here's the latest on what we know in regards to Rutgers Athletics and their lack of an apparel deal currently.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight

Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight

The Knight Report tracks which Rutgers Football freshmen have played so far this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition

Following Rutgers Basketball's charity exhibition against St. John's, here are 3 positives, 2 negatives, and 1 question.

 • Alec Crouthamel
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus UCLA

Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus UCLA

Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against UCLA on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC

TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC

The TKR Podcast recaps Greg Schiano's Monday press conference + offers final thoughts on the UCLA game.

 • Mike Broadbent and Alec Crouthamel

Published Oct 23, 2024
Rutgers Culture Leaves Big Impression on 2026 Twins of NBA Veteran
Zach Smart  •  TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

Class of 2026 Stepinac (NY) forward Darius Ratliff entered his Rutgers visit well versed in the nationally recognized recruiting exploits of the staff. He was cognizant of suddenly sterling national visibility surrounding the now Top-25 program.

The 6-foot-10 Ratliff and his twin brother, Adonis Ratliff, went on to watch a sublime 25-point debut explosion from prized 6-foot-9 freshman Ace Bailey, during the Scarlet Knights' 91-85 loss to St. John's in a recent exhibition game, shortly after the campus visit took place. Both players were impressed with Bailey's deft touch, oceanic deep 3-point range, and NBA-ready versatility.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Yet it is not the Scarlet Knights' unique blend of star power and positional depth, that elicited a reaction from the Ratliff twins.

Instead, it was Rutgers' locker room culture which made the reverberating, lasting impression. Both players felt the love and genuineness from the coaching staff, players, and beyond.

"Getting to see the love and support from the coaching staff all the way down to the players and fans, that was special," Darius Ratliff said. "Seeing how much love and support the fans give their players. It is really just an all around great environment, with just an excellent group of people."

And so the Rutgers offer had special resonance to the twins, the sons of legendary and menacing NBA shot-blocker Theo Ratliff.

