Freshman right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola got the start and win for the Scarlet Knights. Coppola was lights out against the Nittany Lions offense. Coppola pitched seven innings allowing four hits, one run, two walks, and thirteen strikeouts.

Rutgers Baseball opened their series against Penn State with a convincing win. The Scarlet Knights knocked off the Nittany Lions 8-1 in front of their home crowd under the lights.

Left-handed relief pitcher Joe Mazza came out of the bullpen for Rutgers in the top of the eighth. Mazza threw very well as he recorded the final six outs of the game. Mazza pitched two innings allowing two hits, one hit, no runs, no walks, and two strikeouts.

The Rutgers offense had a big night at the plate. The Scarlet Knights scored eight runs on eleven hits and one game-breaking grand slam. Third baseman Chris Brito had the big hit for the Scarlet Knights. Brito went 2-4 with a grand slam that broke the game open for Rutgers.

Star outfielder Ryan Lasko continues to lead the Rutgers offense. Lasko went 2-3 with two walks and two RBIs. Second baseman Cameron Love went 2-4 with a double and catcher Andy Axelson went 2-4 with two runs scored.