Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 12:41:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers continues solid linebacker recruiting with 2019 haul

T1elhravuh7r79d1oxvr
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

Since Rutgers head coach Chris Ash came to Piscataway, he and his staff have done a good job recruiting linebackers.During their first spring practice in 2016, both Ash and defensive coordinator Ja...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}