On Wednesday, Rivals released their latest update to Rivals150 hoops rankings for the class of 2023 and it featured two current Rutgers Basketball commits. Below is a list of those prospects as well as where they were ranked in the previous rankings.

NEW RANKING: 21 PREVIOUS RANKING: 20 Griffths overall ranking has dropped one spot and unfortunately that one spot also cost him the five-star status as only the top 20 recruits are ranked five-stars. Despite that news, Griffiths is still one of, if not the best shooter in his recruiting class. "Griffiths is definitely a player that Rutgers fans should be excited about. He’s arguably the best shooter in the class and at 6-foot-7, gives Steve Pikiell a versatile weapon on the perimeter. Griffiths gives you a knockdown shooter that can play a couple of positions and should really excel in the Scarlet Knights’ system." -- MADE Hoops Scout Travis Graf