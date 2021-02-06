Rutgers commitment a 'dream come true' for 2022 OL De Croce
Rutgers’ roll on the Garden State recruiting trail continued on Saturday with the commitment of 2022 Northern Valley Demarest (NJ) offensive lineman Joe De Croce.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news