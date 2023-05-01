Rutgers Baseball avoided the series sweep with a huge come-from-behind victory over Purdue on Sunday after trailing 5-0 through four innings, but scored nine unanswered to win 9-5 on the night.

RHP Drew Conover got the start for the Scarlet Knights but struggled, throwing 2.2 innings allowing five hits, four runs, three walks, and three strikeouts.

RHP Ben Gorski came out of the bullpen for Conover in the bottom of the third and performed well. He threw 2.1 innings allowing two hits, one run, two walks, and one strikeout.

RHP Jake Marshall came in relief after that and was outstanding, pitching four innings allowing two hits, no runs, one walk, and four strikeouts. He improves his record to 4-1 this season.

The Scarlet Knights offense came out of the gates slow overall, but came alive in the seventh inning. First baseman Jordan Sweeney stays hot at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. Sweeney has homered in back-to-back games.

Leadoff hitter Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple that tied the game for the Scarlet Knights. Outfielder Evan Sleight would come through the RBI single that scored Kuroda-Grauer and gave Rutgers the lead. Sleight also went 2-for-5 in the series finale.