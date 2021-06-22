Rutgers Cliff Omoruyi invited to Nigeria Basketball Olympic Training Camp

Rutgers Basketball's big man Clifford Omoruyi now has a chance to play on the biggest basketball stage in the world as he was one of 49 players invited by Nigerian head coach Mike Brown to Olympics training camp for the Nigerian Basketball National Team today.

According to reports, the Nigerian national team who has already qualified for the Olympics will have their training camp in California at the Golden State Warriors practice facilities. This makes a ton of sense as Nigerian head coach Mike Brown is a current assistant coach for the Warriors.

The Nigerian national team roster is built with both former and current NBA players from all over the league and include big men such as Ekpe Udoh, Udoka Azubuike, Ike Diogu, Precious Achiuwa, Jahlil Okafor and many others, so it will be tough for Omoruyi to earn a spot on the roster. However there is a slight possibility that the combination of his length, athleticism and a little bit of luck could sneak him a spot on the roster.

There is no word on when final cuts will happen for the Nigerian national team, but one date is confirmed that is that the Olympics will begin July 23rd in Tokyo, Japan.

Check below to see the full list of invited players below courtesy of the Nigerian Basketball Federation’s social media page.

“The team is headlined by NBA star Monte Morris (Denver Nuggets), Miye Oni (Utah Jazz), OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Kz Okpala (Miami Heat), Festus Ezeli, Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat), Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz), Jahlil Okafor (Detroit Pistons) who are all in line to make their international debut

Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves) will join other NBA players who include Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat), Al-farouq Aminu (Chicago Bulls), Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks) and Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings) making their return to the team after their 2019 FIBA World Cup exploit which saw Nigeria becoming the first African team to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics alongside Ike Diogu (Bameso, Dominican Rep)

The European legion comprises Obi Emegano (Fuenlabrada, Spain), Ike Iroegbu (Elan Chalon, France), Michael Oguine (BC Souffelweyersheim, France), Zaid Hearst (Alba Fehervar, Hungary), Ike Nwamu (Samara, Russia) and Michael Gbinije (Nevèżíe, Lithuania).

Others include Talib Zanna (Hapoel Tel-Aviv, Israel), Emmanuel Omogbo (Vellaznimi, Kosovo), Christian Mekowulu (Treviso, Italy), Tonye Jekiri (Baskonia, Spain), Abdul-Malik Abu (Fethiye, Turkey), Chima Moneke (Orleans, France), Amanze Egekeze (Gries/Oberhoffen, France), Calab Agada (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel), TK Edogi (St. Chamond, France), Joshua Ajayi (Hermine Nantes, France), Keith Omoerah (Poitiers, France) & Michael Eric who recently helped CSKA Moscow of Russia to the European Basketball League.

Others who will be fighting for a chance to represent their fatherland at the games include long sought after NBA champion, Festus Ezeli, UC Iroegbu, Ike Ndugba (2021 NBA draft prospect), Mike Okauru (UNC- Wilmington), Ben Uzoh (Hoopers), Michael Adewunmi (UT-Rio Grand Valley), Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown Univ), Manny Obaseki (Texas A&M University), Elijah Olaniyi (Stony Brook Uni) & Chibuzo Agbo (Texas Tech Uni)

Gideon George (BYU), Makenzie Mgbako (Gill St. Bernard School), Warith Alatishe (Oregon State Uni), Efe Abogidi (Washington State Univ), Stephen Domingo (Lakeland Magic), Emeka Okafor, Clifford Omoruyi (Rutger Uni) & Ekpe Udoh (Beijing RF, China) complete the list.”