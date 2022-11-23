Antwone Woolfolk had scholarship offers to play tight end in football. He opted for the hardwood at Rutgers.

And the Scarlet Knights are glad he did.

Woolfolk, a freshman forward/center, has seen a steady dose of minutes in the early going as Rutgers is off to a 4-1 start to the 2022-23 season. Tuesday against Rider, Woolfolk scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with two free throws. He also grabbed nine rebounds for a near-double double to go along with a block and a steal. Four of his boards came on the offensive end.

Woolfolk had nine rebounds the other four games combined and 11 points. The difference in the last game -- being aggressive.

“Really the coaches and everybody have been telling me to be more aggressive scoring, on the glass, everything,” Woolfolk said. “They told me to look to score because I’ve been passive, too.

"The practices leading up to the games have helped me prepare. I was more aggressive really. I didn’t really have jitters, I just wasn’t being aggressive at all.”