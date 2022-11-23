Rutgers center Antwone Woolfolk showcases potential against Rider
Antwone Woolfolk had scholarship offers to play tight end in football. He opted for the hardwood at Rutgers.
And the Scarlet Knights are glad he did.
Woolfolk, a freshman forward/center, has seen a steady dose of minutes in the early going as Rutgers is off to a 4-1 start to the 2022-23 season. Tuesday against Rider, Woolfolk scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with two free throws. He also grabbed nine rebounds for a near-double double to go along with a block and a steal. Four of his boards came on the offensive end.
Woolfolk had nine rebounds the other four games combined and 11 points. The difference in the last game -- being aggressive.
“Really the coaches and everybody have been telling me to be more aggressive scoring, on the glass, everything,” Woolfolk said. “They told me to look to score because I’ve been passive, too.
"The practices leading up to the games have helped me prepare. I was more aggressive really. I didn’t really have jitters, I just wasn’t being aggressive at all.”
Woolfolk has entered the fold and already is the backup to potential Big Ten Player of the Year, big man Cliff Omoruyi.
“It was expected, I feel,” Woolfolk said on if he’s surprised of his success so far. “I put the work in lifting and getting shots up and stuff like that.”
Woolfolk has battled with Omoruyi in practice, and as the saying goes, iron sharpens iron.
“Everyday it’s been nothing but competition between us two,” he said.
Transfer guard Cam Spencer has been impressed with the rookie.
To be honest I think (Woolfolk) has been one of our most improved guys from day one. He’s been battling with Cliff every day in practice. He’s an unbelievable worker who fights for the offensive boards. He’s a great communicator on the floor and an awesome teammate.”
Head coach Steve Pikiell is high on Woolfolk and feels he’s just scratching the surface now that he’s focusing on hoops. Pikiell doesn't want to take Omoruyi off the floor given his importance and talent, but knowing Woolfolk isn't too much of a step down is a comfortating feeling.
The two can even share the court if need be as well.
“He’s a good player. Excited about him. He’s a worker and he’s coachable,” Pikiell said. “He’s got great feet and can guard anybody and he’s got great hands. His best basketball is ahead of him. If he keeps on working, he can be a really good player for us.”
