It's not often you see a center near the top of the leaderboard in steals, but take a look at the Big Ten stats and you'll see Rutgers big man Myles Johnson. Johnson is tied with two others for third in the conference with 24 steals and he's also fourth with 1.4 steals per game. Teammate Jacob Young leads in the league with 30 steals and 1.8 per game. Taking an even deeper dive, Johnson is the first player listed as a center with the most steals in the nation and by average. Everyone ahead of him is either a guard or a forward. In Big Ten play alone, Johnson has 21 steals, more than anybody on the Scarlet Knights and in the entire conference as a whole.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, left, is pressured by Rutgers' Myles Johnson, center, and Geo Baker during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

The 6-foot-11, 255-pounder has at least one steal in 14 of Rutgers’ 17 games. As a freshman, Johnson had 23 steals in 31 games and he had just 16 a year ago in 31 games and 25 starts. “Some of those are scouting report steals. He understands plays and watches enough film of the opponents, and he has great hands. He came here with those. He can catch a lot of things. He's got long arms. He just uses his body,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell told TKR on Tuesday. “He watches film and he's more athletic now if you saw film of his freshman year. It's really a big difference in the work that he's done to become a little quicker with the feet and his hands. “But he definitely is one of the best defenders in the country. He plays against a lot of post players (and teams) that throw the ball into the post a lot too. I watch some games and they never throw the ball into the post guys. This is a league that throws the ball in with quality big guys. He has more opportunities and it helps a great deal.”