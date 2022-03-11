Rutgers bows out to red-hot Iowa in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Fourth-seeded Rutgers fell to fifth-seeded Iowa, 84-74, in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Rutgers got out to a good start, making seven of its initial 10 shots, but Iowa switched a zone and went on a 25-7 run to make it a 36-24 game.

A jumper in the lane and 3-pointer by Geo Baker as well as a triple by Ron Harper Jr. cut to 38-32 before Keegan Murray hit 3 -pointer as well for Iowa to push it to 41-32. The Hawkeyes used a couple fouls to give to deny Rutgers of a good shot and the Scarlet Knights were down by nine at halftime.

At the break, Iowa was outrebounding Rutgers, 21-11, and scored 16 points in transition. Rutgers shot just 13-of-33 in the first half. Meanwhile, Iowa, which broke several Big Ten Tournament records on in its win over Northwestern on Thursday, shot 45% from the floor and was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

To start the second half both teams traded buckets essentially for the first eight minutes. Rutgers couldn't get it down past an eight-point margin. Jordan Bohannon of Iowa made a long 3-pointer after Rutgers nearly came up with a loose ball. After a miss, Filip Rebraca made a bucket plus the foul in the paint, and then moments later, a technical foul was called on the Scarlet Knights' bench as frustration mounted. Bohannon made both free throws.

Iowa led by as many as 18 points with 10:19 left, but Rutgers went on a 11-2 run to get back into the game. Harper Jr. made two free throws, Caleb McConnell hit a 3-pointer and a jump shot, and Paul Mulcahy made two shots.

Iowa responded with a 7-0 run after a couple shots and dunks just wouldn't go down for Rutgers.

The game was chippy throughout with Rutgers strength and conditioning coach David Van Dyke and Iowa's Connor McCaffrey both getting ejected.

Murray led all scorers with 26 points.

For Rutgers, Baker netted 23 points, Omoruyi recorded 17, Harper Jr. and Mulcahy each notched 13.

Iowa was 25-of-27 from the foul line/