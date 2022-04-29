Rutgers blasts three home runs in 6-4 win over Ohio State

​The Scarlet Knights also had some quality pitching from their staff even though they allowed a dozen hits. End of the day, Rutgers was able to get the key outs when they needed and limited the damage when Ohio State got on the board.

Rutgers Baseball got back in the win column Friday night as they bested Ohio State 6-4 in the series opener. The Scarlet Knights had some big offense today as they homered three times in the road win.

Graduate right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar got the start and win for the Scarlet Knights. Kollar pitched five innings allowing seven hits, two runs, one walk, and four strikeouts. Kollar also improves his record to 7-1 on the season.

​Right-handed relief pitcher Ben Gorski came in relief for Kollar in the bottom of the sixth. Gorski threw 1.2 innings allowing three hits, one run, no walks, and two strikeouts. Garrett French also got an inning of work as he allowed two hits, one run, and one strikeout.

​Rutgers closer Dale Stanavich entered the game in the bottom of the eighth as the Buckeyes had some traffic on the base paths. Stanavich was able to record the final four outs as he earned his ninth save of the season.

​The Rutgers’ offense had a quality game at the plate as they scored six runs on twelve hits including three home runs. Outfielder Evan Sleight went 2-4 on the night with two home runs and three RBIs.

​First baseman Chris Brito had a nice game as well as he went 3-5 in the win including a solo home run. That home run was Brito’s tenth home run on the season which now leads the team and surpasses Nick Cimillo.

​Leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 3-4 with a base on ball in the series opener. Richie Schiekofer went 1-3 with two walks and Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 1-4 with a single and a walk.