While a majority of Rutgers' wave of Florida recruitment focused on rising seniors, they did target the 2021 class at Trinity Catholic as offensive linemen Caleb Johnson and Jake Slaughter received offers from the Scarlet Knights on Apr. 30.

Johnson projects as a tackle at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds while the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Slaughter has stepped in at center for the Celtics and helped the offense produce 28.4 points per game in 2018.

The duo filled The Knight Report in on what makes an offer from Rutgers appealing to both themselves and the average high school football player.

The two view the offer as a ticket to play on the Power-Five stage and motivation to continue catching the attention of colleges.

“To me, the offer means that colleges are starting to take notice and that I need to get to work to better myself even more so that I can exceed their expectations,” Johnson said.

“This is a big offer for me being that it’s my first Big 10 offer,” Slaughter said. “It’s a good opportunity to play in a big conference and the academics is a definite draw for me as well.”

Johnson likes the Rutgers tradition and off-the-field emphasis while Slaughter appreciates what head coach Chris Ash is pushing to build.

“The fact it’s in the Big 10 is huge,” Johnson said. “That paired with the great academics makes it an intriguing school compared to some of the other programs I’ve been offered by. The history of it being birthplace of college football from what I know about it is intriguing as well.”

“Coach Ash seems to know what he’s doing there and he has a lot of coaching experience,” Slaughter said.

Johnson visited and has spoken with Auburn, Ball State, Florida, Purdue, Toledo, UAB and Western Michigan. Boston College, Troy and UCF are also in touch with the youngster.

Slaughter is on good terms with the same crop of schools in pursuit of Johnson, however he did take a look at Notre Dame during the week he toured West Lafayette.