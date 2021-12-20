 Rutgers becomes first P5 school to offer 2023 Illinois TE Pierce Walsh
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 10:58:53 -0600') }} football

Rutgers becomes first P5 school to offer 2023 Illinois TE Pierce Walsh

Richard Schnyderite
@RivalsRichie

The recruitment of Benet Academy (Downers Grove, Il.) tight end Pierce Walsh has seen an uptick recently as one of the Midwest best tight end prospects in 2023 has recently added seven scholarship offers, most recently his first power five offer from Rutgers.

"I was on call with the head coach (Greg Schiano) and a few other assistants," Walsh told TKR. "Coach Schiano gave me the offer and it was awesome to hear the news."

