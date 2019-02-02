Rutgers one of first B1G schools to offer 2021 WR Blackstrain
Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (FL) 2021 wide receiver James BlackStrain earned his second Big 10 offer from the Scarlet Knights last month. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder finished his sophomore campaig...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news