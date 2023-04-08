Known for his quickness and ability to spark runs and create opportunity off the dribble, the Massachusetts native averaged 13.4 points and 4.1 assists at UMass last season.

As a high octane point guard with proven, seasoned experience and a knack for poised shot making, UMass transfer Noah Fernandes has a lot to offer a program's backcourt.

He's a difficult matchup with his effectiveness in the catch and shoot game and ability to hit 3-pointers amid draping closeouts.

Rutgers has some relatively recent familiarity with Fernandes, as the 5-foot-11 guard hit the game-winning, buzzer beating 3-pointer which catapulted UMass to an 85-83 victory.

The shot capped off a wild second half in which UMass came storming back from a 15-point deficit and still trailed by eight with 4:45 to go.

This weekend, as Rutgers hosts Fernandes, they will look to learn more about the former program nemesis.

As a high IQ point guard, Fernandes was known throughout his high school career as a calming influence with the ball in his hands. He rarely turned it over and created opportunity for the various pieces flanking him at Woodstock Academy, where he played alongside Jacob Toppin (Kentucky) and Tre Mitchell (West Virginia).

Fernandes' game took off on a team with in the vicinity of 15 Division-I players on the national team roster under former head coach Tony Bergeron.

Bergeron would later take an assistant coaching position under then-head coach Matt McCall at UMass.

After spending his freshman year at Wichita State as a seldom-used backup, Fernandes transferred to UMass and played alongside former high school teammates such as Mitchell and TJ Weeks.

Rutgers, Boston College, Providence, Butler, and several other programs have surfaced as potential options for Fernandes.

He shot 45 percent from 3-point range and would bolster the Scarlet Knights' perimeter game. As a junior, Fernandes averaged 14 points and a program-best 5.3 assists.

Steve Pikiell's system, which gives guards plenty of offensive freedom and green lights shooters of Fernandes' caliber, seems fitting.